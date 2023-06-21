The Best Last-Minute Getaway In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
June 21, 2023
They say a little spontaneity is good in life, whether it comes to deciding on where to eat, a surprise job opportunity, or just traveling somewhere on a whim. Many people often take quick little vacations to nearby places or tourist attractions just to spice up their weekend.
Luckily, Reader's Digest has something for people thinking about going on a trip sooner than later. The website rounded up every state's best place for a last-minute getaway.
The top pick for Colorado is the Dunton Hot Springs! Here's why it was chosen:
"If jumping out of a helicopter to go skiing down a steep mountain slope sounds like your kind of trip, head to Dunton Hot Springs in Dolores where heli-skiing is just one of the outdoor activities offered among dog-sledding, fly fishing, and more. For those who would rather get some R&R, soak in the natural hot springs or take a yoga class."
Dunton itself is an unincorporated community in Dolores County, where many resorts, secluded areas, outdoor adventures, and lavish homes, await you. They also offer to craft an itinerary and plan your visit to the area.
The hot springs are 25 miles away from Telluride.
If you need more trip recommendations, check out the full list on rd.com.