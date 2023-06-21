The Best Last-Minute Getaway In Colorado

They say a little spontaneity is good in life, whether it comes to deciding on where to eat, a surprise job opportunity, or just traveling somewhere on a whim. Many people often take quick little vacations to nearby places or tourist attractions just to spice up their weekend.

Luckily, Reader's Digest has something for people thinking about going on a trip sooner than later. The website rounded up every state's best place for a last-minute getaway.

The top pick for Colorado is the Dunton Hot Springs! Here's why it was chosen:

"If jumping out of a helicopter to go skiing down a steep mountain slope sounds like your kind of trip, head to Dunton Hot Springs in Dolores where heli-skiing is just one of the outdoor activities offered among dog-sledding, fly fishing, and more. For those who would rather get some R&R, soak in the natural hot springs or take a yoga class."