The Best Last-Minute Getaway In Florida

They say a little spontaneity is good in life, whether it comes to deciding on where to eat, a surprise job opportunity, or just traveling somewhere on a whim. Many people often take quick little vacations to nearby places or tourist attractions just to spice up their weekend.

Luckily, Reader's Digest has something for people thinking about going on a trip sooner than later. The website rounded up every state's best place for a last-minute getaway.

The best place in Florida for a last-minute getaway is the WaterColor Inn! Here's why it was chosen:

"What makes the sand in Destin so sparkling white? It’s made from Appalachian quartz, which you’ll find on Watercolor Inn’s private beach. Located on almost 500 acres of gorgeous Gulf coast sands, the charming inn also borders Grayton Beach State Park where you can hike and bike the many trails or take one of the complimentary kayaks out on Western Lake. Visiting Florida during Summer might seem like the best idea, but make sure you check out the cheapest months to visit every state first."

You can find this hotel at 34 Goldenrod Circle in Santa Rosa Beach.

If you need more trip recommendations, check out the full list on rd.com.