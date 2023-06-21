The Best Last-Minute Getaway In Washington

They say a little spontaneity is good in life, whether it comes to deciding on where to eat, a surprise job opportunity, or just traveling somewhere on a whim. Many people often take quick little vacations to nearby places or tourist attractions just to spice up their weekend.

Luckily, Reader's Digest has something for people thinking about going on a trip sooner than later. The website rounded up every state's best place for a last-minute getaway.

The top pick for Washington is the Pebble Cove Farm! Here's why it was chosen:

"Venture to the tip of horseshoe-shaped Orcas Island for an overnight stay at Pebble Cove Farm, an organic four-acre farm and inn set right on the water in Eastsound. Rent paddle boards or kayaks or take the rowboat to explore nearby Skull Island. After a day of adventuring, soak in the hot tub under the twinkling stars. Traveling with a group? You can also rent out the Enchanted Forest Cottage which sleeps six."