The Best Last-Minute Getaway In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
June 21, 2023
They say a little spontaneity is good in life, whether it comes to deciding on where to eat, a surprise job opportunity, or just traveling somewhere on a whim. Many people often take quick little vacations to nearby places or tourist attractions just to spice up their weekend.
Luckily, Reader's Digest has something for people thinking about going on a trip sooner than later. The website rounded up every state's best place for a last-minute getaway.
The top pick for Washington is the Pebble Cove Farm! Here's why it was chosen:
"Venture to the tip of horseshoe-shaped Orcas Island for an overnight stay at Pebble Cove Farm, an organic four-acre farm and inn set right on the water in Eastsound. Rent paddle boards or kayaks or take the rowboat to explore nearby Skull Island. After a day of adventuring, soak in the hot tub under the twinkling stars. Traveling with a group? You can also rent out the Enchanted Forest Cottage which sleeps six."
Digging deeper, there are all sorts of activities you can do here, from beach exploration and kayaking to picking produce in orchards or playing with rescue animals.
You can find this hotel at 3341 Deer Harbor Road in Eastsound.
If you need more trip recommendations, check out the full list on rd.com.