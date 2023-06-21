The Best Last-Minute Getaway In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

June 21, 2023

Mature Couple Has Fun Kayaking
Photo: Getty Images

They say a little spontaneity is good in life, whether it comes to deciding on where to eat, a surprise job opportunity, or just traveling somewhere on a whim. Many people often take quick little vacations to nearby places or tourist attractions just to spice up their weekend.

Luckily, Reader's Digest has something for people thinking about going on a trip sooner than later. The website rounded up every state's best place for a last-minute getaway.

The top pick for Washington is the Pebble Cove Farm! Here's why it was chosen:

"Venture to the tip of horseshoe-shaped Orcas Island for an overnight stay at Pebble Cove Farm, an organic four-acre farm and inn set right on the water in Eastsound. Rent paddle boards or kayaks or take the rowboat to explore nearby Skull Island. After a day of adventuring, soak in the hot tub under the twinkling stars. Traveling with a group? You can also rent out the Enchanted Forest Cottage which sleeps six."

Digging deeper, there are all sorts of activities you can do here, from beach exploration and kayaking to picking produce in orchards or playing with rescue animals.

You can find this hotel at 3341 Deer Harbor Road in Eastsound.

If you need more trip recommendations, check out the full list on rd.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.