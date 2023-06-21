Nachos are one of the most popular and beloved appetizers thanks to the variety in toppings and how addictive they can be. Whether you're ordering for the table or want them all to yourself, they are always a hit. Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched the country to find the need-to-try nachos that are loaded up with all the best ingredients, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. According to the site:

"Whether you like yours piled high with smooth, silky queso, sour pickled jalapeños, fresh guacamole and spicy salsa or you prefer your tortillas laden with spicy chili or fresh crab, we've found the best nachos in every state."

So where can you find the best nachos in Arizona?

Just Tacos and More

This Phoenix eatery obviously has lots of incredible taco options, but the nachos are a must-try. You can even order the crispy chips piled high with delicious toppings like guac and cheesy chorizo sauce with your choice of meat.

Just Tacos and More is located at 2910 N. 32nd Street, Unit 160, in Phoenix.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The JT Nachos are a customer favorite at casual taqueria Just Tacos and More and it's easy to see why. Crisp and crunchy nachos are smothered in housemade chorizo queso sauce, re-fried beans, pico de gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, and lime salsa), freshly made guacamole, and Mexican crema. If you're particularly hungry you can also add shrimp or steak on top."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see where you can find the best nachos around the country.