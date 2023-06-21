Nachos are one of the most popular and beloved appetizers thanks to the variety in toppings and how addictive they can be. Whether you're ordering for the table or want them all to yourself, they are always a hit. Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched the country to find the need-to-try nachos that are loaded up with all the best ingredients, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. According to the site:

"Whether you like yours piled high with smooth, silky queso, sour pickled jalapeños, fresh guacamole and spicy salsa or you prefer your tortillas laden with spicy chili or fresh crab, we've found the best nachos in every state."

So where can you find the best nachos in Georgia?

Taco Cantina

This Atlanta-area eatery has lots of incredible taco options, but the nachos are a must-try. You can even order the crispy chips piled high with delicious toppings like guac and jalapeños with your choice of meat.

Taco Cantina is located at 2517 Spring Road SE, #101, in Smyrna.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"The nachos at family-owned site Taco Cantina will satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. Loaded with black beans, two types of cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and guacamole, there's also a long list of meat toppings you can add. Choose from al pastor (grilled pork slices), chicken tinga, shredded brisket, grilled chipotle steak, grilled chicken, pulled pork, steak, or shrimp al diablo."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see where you can find the best nachos around the country.