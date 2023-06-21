Nachos are one of the most popular and beloved appetizers thanks to the variety in toppings and how addictive they can be. Whether you're ordering for the table or want them all to yourself, they are always a hit. Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched the country to find the need-to-try nachos that are loaded up with all the best ingredients, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. According to the site:

"Whether you like yours piled high with smooth, silky queso, sour pickled jalapeños, fresh guacamole and spicy salsa or you prefer your tortillas laden with spicy chili or fresh crab, we've found the best nachos in every state."

So where can you find the best nachos in Tennessee?

Maciel's Tortas and Tacos

This Memphis eatery has lots of incredible taco options, but the nachos are a must-try. You can even order the crispy chips piled high with delicious toppings like beans and jalapeños with your choice of meat.

Maciel's Tortas and Tacos has multiple locations around Memphis. Find your nearest one by visiting the website.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"When you have a nacho craving in Memphis, head to Maciel's Tortas and Tacos, a chilled diner with locations in Midtown and Downtown. The dish is heavy on the salad, loading tortilla chips with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, carrots, cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream, chipotle, and cheese, and it always hits the spot. If you're looking to add more protein, spicy shrimp or chicken tinga are the favorites, but there's also pork and steak."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see where you can find the best nachos around the country.