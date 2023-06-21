The Best Nachos In Washington

Nachos have carved out a unique niche amongst Americans. Compared to other delicious contemporaries like burritos and tacos, nachos are a relatively recent addition to both Mexican and American cuisine. Over the decades, they've exploded in popularity thanks to the many ingredients you can load on top of crispy tortilla chips.

If you're craving a huge serving of nachos, LoveFood has something for you. Writers compiled a list of the best nachos in every state. The website states, "Whether you like yours piled high with smooth, silky queso, sour pickled jalapeños, fresh guacamole and spicy salsa or you prefer your tortillas laden with spicy chili or fresh crab, we've found the best nachos in every state."

The best place to grab nachos in Washington is Some Random Bar! Here's why the writers chose this restaurant:

"Seafood fans will love the Crab Nachos served at the lively Some Random Bar. The decadent dish is citrus flavored and rich, topped with a generous portion of fresh crab, white Cheddar, grilled onion, avocado, sour cream, cilantro pesto, Aleppo pepper and lime. It's a zingy alternative to traditional nachos and customers love it."