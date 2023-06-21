Nachos are one of the most popular and beloved appetizers thanks to the variety in toppings and how addictive they can be. Whether you're ordering for the table or want them all to yourself, they are always a hit. Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched the country to find the need-to-try nachos that are loaded up with all the best ingredients, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. According to the site:

"Whether you like yours piled high with smooth, silky queso, sour pickled jalapeños, fresh guacamole and spicy salsa or you prefer your tortillas laden with spicy chili or fresh crab, we've found the best nachos in every state."

So where can you find the best nachos in Wisconsin?

San Pedro Café

This eatery along the Wisconsin border near Minneapolis has lots of incredible Caribbean dishes, but the restaurant's unique take on nachos — the duck nachos have a mango salsa and spicy citrus aioli — is a must-try. If duck isn't your thing, they also have chicken or roasted tomato and sweet corn nachos.

San Pedro Café is located at 426 2nd Street in Hudson.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"For outdoor dining and Caribbean-inspired dishes, check out San Pedro Café in Hudson. Even its much-loved Duck Nachos have a tropical twist with sweet mango salsa, spicy lemon habanero aioli, pico de gallo, and stretch mozzarella loaded between the chips. It's one of the most popular dishes on the menu. The restaurant also offers Chicken Nachos and Roasted Tomato and Sweetcorn Nachos."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see where you can find the best nachos around the country.