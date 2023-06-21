WATCH: Adele Hilariously Struggles To Remember Lyrics To Her Own Song

Celebrities — they're just like us! Even one of the biggest musicians in the world can have trouble remembering the lyrics to their own songs, which Adele proved at a recent show at her Weekends with Adele residency in Las Vegas.

Adele was in the middle of performing her song "I Drink Wine" from her album 30 at The Coloseum when she abruptly stopped singing because she couldn't remember the words, per Billboard. Of course, because it's Adele, she did in a very charming way that made the crowd laugh.

"I forgot the f------ lyrics," she said, joking, "Bloody hell, $50 that cost me last night."

After she asked a fan near the stage about the lyrics, and as she waited for the production team to get ready for her to try the song again, the "Easy On Me" singer told some jokes to the crowd to keep them entertained (except one that she deemed "too filthy"). Fortunately for Adele, she had plenty of people in the audience singing along who could help with the lyrics should she have trouble again as she launched back into the song.

Watch the hilarious moment in the video below.