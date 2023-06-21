WATCH: Soon-To-Be Father Smashes Guitar In Epic Rock-Themed Gender Reveal

By Logan DeLoye

June 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Gender reveals are starting to get very creative. Why pop a balloon, cut into cake, or shoot a cannon filled with blue or pink confetti when you can smash a guitar on your driveway? Soon-to-be father Mike Lira is going to be a girl-dad, and he found out like any true rock star would. In a video shared to social media, Lira can be seen standing in a driveway holding a guitar in front of a banner that says "Here for the sex," surrounded by family and friends.

The music begins to build and Lira smashes the guitar on the cement, sending guitar pieces and bright pink powder flying through the air as pink smoke machines go off around him. Everyone begins to cheer as Lira embraces his partner. Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" plays in the background while loved ones surround and embrace the couple.

The video has received million of views from people around the world sharing in celebration with the family. Viewers took to the comment section of the video to express their love for the epic gender reveal idea saying, "THE MOST CREATIVE & BEST REVEAL EVER!!!! Congratulations," and "This is hilarious!! Congrats on the future rocker!"

