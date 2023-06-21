WATCH: Storm Sends Deck Chairs Flying As Passengers Board Cruise Ship

A severe summer storm rolled through Port Canaveral, Florida, just as passengers were starting to board Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas.

Videos recorded by passengers showed the dark clouds rolling in and covering up another cruise ship in the distance. As the clouds moved toward the Independence of the Seas, they brought drenching rains and high winds.

The winds tossed the deck chairs into the air, striking a few passengers as they tried to run for safety. The wind was so intense that many people struggled to walk and had to crawl along the deck.

"It just turned crazy. It looked like a scene from the movie Twister is exactly what I thought, because you see these chairs flying up in the air," Jenn Stancil told WOFL.

Royal Caribbean said there were no serious injuries to passengers or crew members. The brief summer storm did not impact the operations of the cruise, and it departed on time.