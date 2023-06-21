Woman Allegedly Posed As CPS Agent To Lure 4-Year-Old Playing In Yard

An Ohio woman was taken into custody for allegedly trying to lure a four-year-old boy from his yard. Jaimie Spradlin told WCPO that the woman, later identified as 44-year-old Lisa Nacrelli, approached her son while he was in the front yard and tried to lure him into her vehicle.

Luckily, the boy ran inside to get his mother. When Spradlin went outside, Nacrelli showed her a badge and claimed she was from the Department of Child Protective Services.

Nacrelli said that the agency received a complaint and asked if she could search the house. Spradlin and her husband refused to let her into their home, and she left without leaving contact information.

When the Spradlins reviewed the security camera footage of the encounter, they were creeped out. It showed Nacrelli caressing the boy's hair and rubbing his back.

"It creeps us out a little bit, it's gut-wrenching," Tim Spradlin told the news station.

"I'm absolutely sick to my stomach," Jaimie added.

They contacted the police, who tracked down Nacrelli and took her into custody. She is facing charges of child enticement, personating an officer, and burglary.

Narcelli claimed that she was drunk and saw the child was unsupervised.

I walked to Kroger to get more beer, on the walk home, I saw a young child that I felt wasn't being supervised, so in an attempt to scare the parent, I pretended to be from CPS," she said in a handwritten statement to the court.