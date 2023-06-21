YNW Melly's Mother Claims She Suffered From Stress-Induced Heart Attack

“I refuse to let this kill me," she continued. "I try to be peaceful and respectful to all of you. I pray for everyone, because I know it’s the right thing to do.”



The stress of a mother who's son is on trial for allegedly murdering his two friends is incomprehensible to those on the outside. Jamie Demons-King spent the past three years seeing her son in jail before she saw him alongside his lawyers at the start of his double murder trial at a courthouse in Fort Lauderdale last week. On the fourth day, the prosecution's witness gave testimony that inspired Melly's lawyers to motion for a mistrial. Once the trial picked back up on Tuesday, June 20, Judge John Murphy denied the request. His mother is currently back in court to support her son as court proceedings continue.



YNW Melly is accused of orchestrating the fatal shooting of his two friends Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams and Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas Jr. Prosecutors alleged that he recruited his other friend Cortlen "YNW Bortlen" Henry to make the murder look like a drive-by, and drop off their bodies at a hospital. Melly faces the death penalty if convicted, which can be determined with a minimum 8-4 under Florida's new death sentence law.