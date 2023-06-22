A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna His 'Beautiful Wife' During Concert In Paris

Fans have been wondering about the couple's marital status for well over a year after they appeared to get hitched in the music video for Rocky's "Dats My B!tch." In the visuals, the couple go through plenty of trials and tribulations before they're seen walking down the aisle together. Riri rocks a red-veiled wedding dress while Rocky sports a nice suit. Soon after the video dropped, a rep for the couple confirmed that they didn't actually get married. However, they sure have been acting like a married couple since then.



With baby number two on the way, Rocky and Rihanna have been spotted out everywhere from concerts to Pharrell's recent Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. Prior to the show, the "Lift Me Up" singer appeared on a billboard while rocking new pieces from Pharrell's debut collection.



Watch Rihanna support A$AP Rocky at his recent concert below.

