A$AP Rocky Calls Rihanna His 'Beautiful Wife' During Concert In Paris
By Tony M. Centeno
June 22, 2023
A$AP Rocky is revamping wedding rumors after his latest dedication to the mother of his children.
On Wednesday night, June 21, the Harlem native hit the stage during the Cannes Lions festival with Rihanna perched on a balcony as she watched her man perform. According to Billboard, Rocky was getting ready to perform his 2022 single "D.M.B." when he decided to take the time to shout out his "beautiful wife." There's no indication that the couple are officially married, but fans can't help but speculate.
"I love her," Rocky told the crowd before he performed the song.
Fans have been wondering about the couple's marital status for well over a year after they appeared to get hitched in the music video for Rocky's "Dats My B!tch." In the visuals, the couple go through plenty of trials and tribulations before they're seen walking down the aisle together. Riri rocks a red-veiled wedding dress while Rocky sports a nice suit. Soon after the video dropped, a rep for the couple confirmed that they didn't actually get married. However, they sure have been acting like a married couple since then.
With baby number two on the way, Rocky and Rihanna have been spotted out everywhere from concerts to Pharrell's recent Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. Prior to the show, the "Lift Me Up" singer appeared on a billboard while rocking new pieces from Pharrell's debut collection.
Watch Rihanna support A$AP Rocky at his recent concert below.
#Rihanna 😍#asaprocky #rihanniaa @rihanna pic.twitter.com/qEvvDdy6Gn— Rihanniaa (@rihanniaa) June 22, 2023
#Rihanna 😍#asaprocky #rihanniaa @rihanna pic.twitter.com/3NeMoFRCTJ— Rihanniaa (@rihanniaa) June 22, 2023