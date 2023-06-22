Andre 3000 Is Reportedly Working On His Debut Solo Album
By Tony M. Centeno
June 22, 2023
Andre 3000 is reportedly preparing to release his long-awaited debut solo album.
On Wednesday, June 21, Killer Mike spoke about his collaboration "Scientists & Engineers" with 3 Stacks, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane during a recent radio interview. While he was speaking on the single off his new album Michael, the Dungeon Family rapper also confirmed the lingering rumor that Andre 3000 has brand new music on the way.
“Yeah, I think we fly out in a couple weeks to go listen to it,” Mike said in response to a question about Andre's new project.
Despite his stellar career in the rap game, Andre 3000 has yet to drop his debut solo album. Since OutKast's final project Idlewild in 2006, Andre hopped on several successful collaborations with Beyoncé, Kanye West, Frank Ocean and others. In 2018, he released two songs on his Soundcloud, but there hasn't been any mention of a solo album until now.
This isn't the first time Killer Mike has talked about new music from the OutKast rapper. During his recent conversation with The Breakfast Club, the Run The Jewels rapper mentioned that Andre sent him two records while he was in the process of finalizing his new LP. 'Dre sent over the verse that appears on "Scientists & Engineers," and another song in which he was singing. Mike said Andre 3000 ended up taking the other back because "he wants to use it for something." Later on, Charlamagne and Mike also discuss another collaboration between the Georgia artists that hasn't been released yet.
“There is another Killer Mike and Dre feature and all we gotta do is make this album go No. 1 and make the guys from the label really, really happy and I’ll be back next year," Mike said. "It’s about 12 minutes — seven and five. Stacks rap longer. When you handsome all the girls like you you get to rap longer.”
His Michael album also features Blxst, Ty Dolla $ign, Jagged Edge, Curren$y, Mozzy, 2 Chainz, CeeLo Green, 6LACK, EL-P and more. Watch The Breakfast Club's interview with Killer Mike below.