Andre 3000 Is Reportedly Working On His Debut Solo Album

Despite his stellar career in the rap game, Andre 3000 has yet to drop his debut solo album. Since OutKast's final project Idlewild in 2006, Andre hopped on several successful collaborations with Beyoncé, Kanye West, Frank Ocean and others. In 2018, he released two songs on his Soundcloud, but there hasn't been any mention of a solo album until now.



This isn't the first time Killer Mike has talked about new music from the OutKast rapper. During his recent conversation with The Breakfast Club, the Run The Jewels rapper mentioned that Andre sent him two records while he was in the process of finalizing his new LP. 'Dre sent over the verse that appears on "Scientists & Engineers," and another song in which he was singing. Mike said Andre 3000 ended up taking the other back because "he wants to use it for something." Later on, Charlamagne and Mike also discuss another collaboration between the Georgia artists that hasn't been released yet.



“There is another Killer Mike and Dre feature and all we gotta do is make this album go No. 1 and make the guys from the label really, really happy and I’ll be back next year," Mike said. "It’s about 12 minutes — seven and five. Stacks rap longer. When you handsome all the girls like you you get to rap longer.”



His Michael album also features Blxst, Ty Dolla $ign, Jagged Edge, Curren$y, Mozzy, 2 Chainz, CeeLo Green, 6LACK, EL-P and more. Watch The Breakfast Club's interview with Killer Mike below.

