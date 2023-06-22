Arizona Spot Among The 'Most Beautiful' Places In The World To Visit

Earth is filled with wondrous, stunning landscapes, both natural and manmade, that are waiting to welcome visitors to admire the magnificence and beauty the world has to offer. Travel + Leisure searched for the most breathtaking, scenic destinations around the globe where people can visit and admire the beauty of the world, compiling a list of 55 of the most beautiful places to visit. According to the site:

"From sky-blue lakes in Canada to sandstone beaches in Seychelles, beauty abounds in every corner of the Earth. Focusing largely on national parks, mountains, beaches, deserts, and other natural wonders, we've compiled the world's most beautiful places to inspire your next dream vacation."

Several of the destinations can be found in the U.S., including one right here in Arizona. The Grand Canyon is truly a wonder to behold and for many visitors it is hard to grasp the exact magnitude and history of such natural beauty. Here's what the site had to say:

"Offering some of the most spectacular scenery on the planet, the Grand Canyon truly merits the term 'breathtaking.' The vast geologic wonderland, one mile deep and up to 18 miles across, displays countless layers of colorful rock and practically hypnotic vistas."

Check out the full report at Travel + Leisure to see more of the most beautiful places in the world to visit.