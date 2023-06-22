At Least Four Killed After Tornadoes Tear Through Texas

At least four people were killed, and ten others were injured after a supercell developed a large tornado spawned near Amarillo. The tornado touched down in the small community of Matador, causing extensive damage.

"The Town of Matador has experienced an unprecedented tornado bringing damaging winds to the town," Lubbock Fire Rescue said in a statement. "There are four confirmed fatalities & ten total injuries. Seven of which were transported by EMS and three by personal vehicle."

The storm also produced hurricane-force wind gusts and softball-sized hail.

"That is certainly rare to see all at the same time; killer tornadoes, hurricane-force winds, and softball-sized hail," said senior forecaster Matt Ziebell with the National Weather Service in Lubbock.

Photos and videos captured the devastation as some residents said the storm caught them by surprise.

"A local said that they had no warning when the stormed hit. By the time the received the warning it was 'to late,'" Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reporter Mateo Rosiles wrote on Twitter.