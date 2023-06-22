Blockbuster Porzingis Trade Completed After Snag Before Option Deadline

The Boston Celtics acquired forward Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade with the Washington Wizards, Porzingis' former team and the Memphis Grizzlies after a prior three-team trade proposal hit a snag just before the forward's option deadline, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Veteran Celtics guard Marcus Smart was sent to the Grizzlies and guard Tyus Jones was dealt to the Wizards. Additionally, the Celtics will receive the No. 25 overall pick in Thursday's (June 22) 2023 NBA Draft from the Grizzlies, as well as the Golden State Warriors' top-four-protected pick for the 2024 NBA Draft, while Washington will get the No. 35 pick previously held by Boston.

The Celtics also sent forward Danilo Gallinari and center Mike Muscala to the Wizards as part of the three-team trade, according to sources.