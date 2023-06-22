Dan Hurley, National Champion UConn Agree To Massive Extension: Report

The reigning NCAA champion Connecticut Huskies have reportedly agreed to a massive extension with head coach Dan Hurley, which will make him one of college basketball's highest-paid coaches, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Thursday (June 22) morning.

The deal will reportedly keep Hurley, who is just two months removed from winning his first national title, signed through the 2028-29 season and offer several incentives that could increase its value.

"ESPN Sources: After delivering the University of Connecticut to a 2023 NCAA men’s basketball title, Huskies coach Dan Hurley has agreed on a new six-year contract that’ll guarantee him nearly $33M and elevate him among the nation’s highest-paid coaches," Wojnarowski tweeted.