Dan Hurley, National Champion UConn Agree To Massive Extension: Report
By Jason Hall
June 22, 2023
The reigning NCAA champion Connecticut Huskies have reportedly agreed to a massive extension with head coach Dan Hurley, which will make him one of college basketball's highest-paid coaches, sources with knowledge of the deal confirmed to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Thursday (June 22) morning.
The deal will reportedly keep Hurley, who is just two months removed from winning his first national title, signed through the 2028-29 season and offer several incentives that could increase its value.
"ESPN Sources: After delivering the University of Connecticut to a 2023 NCAA men’s basketball title, Huskies coach Dan Hurley has agreed on a new six-year contract that’ll guarantee him nearly $33M and elevate him among the nation’s highest-paid coaches," Wojnarowski tweeted.
ESPN Sources: After delivering the University of Connecticut to a 2023 NCAA men’s basketball title, Huskies coach Dan Hurley has agreed on a new six-year contract that’ll guarantee him nearly $33M and elevate him among the nation’s highest-paid coaches. pic.twitter.com/MdYcQ27jx0— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023
Hurley was hired by UConn in 2018 with a reputation of being one of college basketball's best program builders following successful stints at Wagner (2010-12) and Rhode Island (2012-18), entering his current tenure with a combined 151-105 overall record. The 50-year-old went 16-17 (6-12 AAC) during his first at UConn, but improved his record in each season, which included a 31-8 (13-7 Big East) finish during the 2022-23 regular season before a dominant postseason run capped off by a win against San Diego State in the NCAA Tournament Final.
The Huskies are expected to be a preseason top-10 team in 2023-24, despite losing guards Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson Jr., as well as Adama Sanogo, to the 2023 NBA Draft.