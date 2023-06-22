Georgia Spot Among America's Best Small Beach Towns For Summer

A popular destination in Georgia has been recognized once again as being one of the best places to be for your summer vacation.

Trips to Discover found 16 of the best small beach towns across the country that will serve as the perfect backdrop to any summer travels, "from charming spots on the west coast to New England gems and quintessential Florida towns." One spot in Georgia found a spot on the list.

According to the site, Tybee Island, located along the Peach State's Atlantic coast, is one of the best small beach towns in the U.S. for summer. It was even previously named among the best weekend beach getaways in the country while one of its beaches was named the best in the state. One of the town's restaurants was also named among the best seafood shacks in the country.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Just 30 minutes from Savannah, Tybee Island is a popular day trip for residents and visitors there, but it's a great vacation destination in its own right. You'll find plenty of southern charms while enjoying the beach life, perhaps taking to the water by paddleboard, kayak, or jet-ski. There are dolphin-watching tours, historical sites to explore, a lighthouse, fun shops, and plenty of fabulous local bars and eateries serving fresh seafood."

These are the best small beach towns in the U.S. this summer:

Fernandina Beach (Florida)

Carmel-by-the-Sea (California)

Cannon Beach (Oregon)

Tybee Island (Georgia)

Anna Maria Island (Florida)

Orange Beach (Alabama)

Long Beach (Washington)

Edisto Beach (South Carolina)

Wrightsville Beach (North Carolina)

Provincetown (Massachusetts)

Montauk (New York)

Fort Bragg (California)

Stonington (Maine)

Morro Bay (California)

Chincoteague (Virginia)

Grand Haven (Michigan)

Read up on Trips to Discover's picks for the best small beach towns for summer by visiting tripstodiscover.com.