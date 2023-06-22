Harry Styles Pauses Concert So Pregnant Fan Can Use The Bathroom

Harry Styles is once again proving that he's a good guy, this time by stopping his own concert so a pregnant fan can go to the bathroom.

Styles was mid-show in Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday (June 20) and interacting with fans on stage when a pregnant fan named Sian in the crowd got his attention to help him name her soon-to-be bundle of joy, per Page Six. This isn't completely out of the ordinary as the "As It Was" singer has assisted in many personal announcements and has even helped some fans get engaged.

"That's a lot of pressure, Sian. You don't really want me to name it?" he joked, adding, "This could be quite fun though, couldn't it? The mystery child! What's it gonna be?"

Before they could get very far, though, Sian had to take a break to use the facilities. Always understanding, Styles said to the crowd, "I think we all agree that it's important that Sian goes for a wee, don't we," before telling her, "I'm going to do this one time. If you go for a wee, I'm going to stall."

Sian briefly hesitated before Styles assured her she "won't miss a thing," and took the opportunity for a quick bathroom break. After killing some time reading fans' signs, Sian returned to chants of "here she comes" to finally narrow down the name of her baby, with Styles and the crowd showing their support for their favorite of four names she liked: Stevie, Rafe, Harley and Caleb. Based on crowd reaction, Stevie seems to be the frontrunner.

The exchange was caught by another concertgoer and shared to TikTok, where it has since garnered nearly 2 million views as of Thursday.