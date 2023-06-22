Key Finding In Titanic Exploration Sub Search Announced

A debris field was discovered by a remote-operated vehicle in the search for a submersible that vanished during its mission to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, the United States Coast Guard's Northeast branch announced on Thursday (June 22).

"A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information," the agency tweeted.

OceanGate Expeditions' 'Titan' sub was reported to only have 96 hours of oxygen and exceeded that total as of 7:08 a.m. ET on Thursday. Five people were reported to be onboard a submersible and later identified as Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions; French diver Paul-Henri Nargeloet; British billionaire Hamish Harding, the owner and chairman of Action Aviation; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood.