Knicks Have Discussed Potential Trade To Acquire Perennial All-Star: Report
By Jason Hall
June 22, 2023
The New York Knicks have reportedly "had contact" with the Los Angeles Clippers regarding a potential trade centered around All-Star Paul George, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to SNY's Ian Begley on Thursday (June 22).
"The Knicks and Clippers have had contact about a potential Paul George trade, per SNY sources. It is unknown if Clippers are willing to move George," Begley tweeted.
NBA correspondent Marc Stein had previously reported that rival teams were given the impression that the Clippers were analyzing George's trade value -- which Begley acknowledged in his report -- in an effort to move the All-Star away from Kawhi Leonard.
"League sources tell The Stein Line that the LA Clippers have left various rival teams with the impression through their Draft Week conversations that they are, at a minimum, attempting to gauge Paul George's trade value and, to hear some describe it, giving real consideration to the idea of disassembling the Kawhi Leonard/George tandem," Stein wrote earlier this week.
George averaged 24.3 points per game -- the third-highest total of his career -- 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists during the 2022-23 season, before suffering a season-ending knee sprain in March. The former Fresno State standout is an eight-time All-Star -- having been selected during two of the past three seasons -- an All-NBA First Team selection in 2019, a five-time All-NBA Third Team selection, a two-time NBA All-Defensive First Team selection and a two-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection.
The Knicks are coming off a 47-35 regular season and won their first playoff series since 2013 before being eliminated by the eventual conference champion Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals round in May.