Knicks Have Discussed Potential Trade To Acquire Perennial All-Star: Report

The New York Knicks have reportedly "had contact" with the Los Angeles Clippers regarding a potential trade centered around All-Star Paul George, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to SNY's Ian Begley on Thursday (June 22).

"The Knicks and Clippers have had contact about a potential Paul George trade, per SNY sources. It is unknown if Clippers are willing to move George," Begley tweeted.

NBA correspondent Marc Stein had previously reported that rival teams were given the impression that the Clippers were analyzing George's trade value -- which Begley acknowledged in his report -- in an effort to move the All-Star away from Kawhi Leonard.