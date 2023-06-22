Man Allegedly Robbed Woman At Gunpoint Then Asked Her Out On A Date

By Bill Galluccio

June 22, 2023

An armed robbery took a strange twist in Indianapolis last month. According to court documents obtained by WTHRDamien Boyce approached a woman walking home from work around 4 a.m. on May 8, pulled out a gun, and demanded cash.

The woman handed over some money, but the robber wasn't done. Instead of leaving with the cash, he made the woman add him as a friend on Facebook.

Later, Boyce accepted the friend request and then began messaging the woman, promising to repay the money he stole.

"Look just know imma pay you back ok it's a f***** up way to meet but damn you wass to pretty to rob," he told her.

"I believe you man. I can tell you're sweet. Times just get rough I know that," she replied.

Boyce then asked for her CashApp tag so he could send her some money. He then suggested that they meet up and "chill."

"For real. I'm [expletive] we had to meet up on them terms. Come chill with me. I swear I'm no on that type of timing," Boyce wrote.

The victim then shut him down, telling him that she has a boyfriend.

"I do have a man. You know I can't do that LOL. I wish you the best tho," the victim replied.

Authorities arrested Boyce on Wednesday (June 21) and charged him with armed robbery and carrying a handgun as a felon. He was also charged with robbery resulting in bodily injury and battery by means of a deadly weapon for another incident in which he allegedly shot two people and hit a third person on the head with a brick.

