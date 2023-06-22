"And it’s okay to say, ‘Hey, I’m not okay today,'" she continued. "Probably we would keep a lot of people around if we were that open, because we would be able to uplift each other."



Missy Elliott said her mental health struggles began when she was growing up, however, she believes "things were brushed up under the rug" and didn't feel as comfortable speaking up the way she is today. She detailed a low point in her life that occurred over a decade ago as she was dealing with her issues with Graves' disease, which is an auto-immune disorder.



“I had a peer of mine say, ‘Hey, look, I’ve been through the same thing,’” she said. “And he was just like, ‘Next time I see you, I’m going to put a mirror in front of your face, so you can remember who you are and all that you’ve done.’”



