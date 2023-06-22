North Carolina Spots Among 'Most Beautiful' Places In The World To Visit

Earth is filled with wondrous, stunning landscapes, both natural and manmade, that are waiting to welcome visitors to admire the magnificence and beauty the world has to offer. Travel + Leisure searched for the most breathtaking, scenic destinations around the globe where people can visit and admire the beauty of the world, compiling a list of 55 of the most beautiful places to visit. According to the site:

"From sky-blue lakes in Canada to sandstone beaches in Seychelles, beauty abounds in every corner of the Earth. Focusing largely on national parks, mountains, beaches, deserts, and other natural wonders, we've compiled the world's most beautiful places to inspire your next dream vacation."

Several of the destinations can be found in the U.S., including two right here in North Carolina. The Blue Ridge Parkway and the Great Smoky Mountains, both regions with incredible mountainous beauty, are worth a visit for anyone looking for gorgeous nature views. Here's what the site had to say:

Blue Ridge Parkway:

"The Blue Ridge Parkway may lack Highway 101's ocean scenery, but it trades Pacific views for peaceful Appalachian beauty. Stretching 469 miles from Great Smoky Mountains National Park to Shenandoah National Park, the 45 MPH, no-trucks route winds past overlook after overlook, letting road-trippers marvel at the mountains' dreamy blue hue."

Great Smoky Mountains:

"With half a million acres split by Tennessee and North Carolina, this famous park's wondrous mountain scenery encompasses hardwood forests, steep-sided ravines cut through by rivers and streams, and brilliant wildflowers in bloom from spring to fall. Hikers have 150 trails available to them, from the Appalachian Trail's Charlies Bunion hike to the more challenging Rainbow Falls route."

Check out the full report at Travel + Leisure to see more of the most beautiful places in the world to visit.