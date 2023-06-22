Ohio Woman Refuses Warning To Remove 10-Foot-Tall Werewolf From Her Yard

A massive decoration of a werewolf outside of an Ohio home has caused some issues with city officials, but it's not because it comes alive during the full moon.

Mary Simmons, of Piqua, purchased a nearly 10-foot-tall werewolf decoration for Halloween last October, but instead of taking it down at the end of the spooky season, she decided to leave him standing throughout the year, per UPI. She even gave him a name: Phil.

"He's kind of become my house mascot," she said. "I kind of look at it as a security thing. Who wants to break into a house with a 9.5-foot werewolf sitting outside of it? I know I wouldn't."

Simmons has some fun with it too, dressing Phil up in silly costumes to mark holidays or seasons. When WKEF spoke to her and saw Phil in person, he was decked out in American flags just in time for the Fourth of July. She even has an idea to ring in the official start of summer.

"We're going to get a big Hawaiian shirt and maybe some sunglasses," she said.

However, not everyone is a fan of Phil. Though some neighbors are cool with the wolf, at least one complained to the Piqua city officials, leading to Simmons receiving a warning from the City of Dayton. Despite the warning, the city doesn't plan to enforce Phil's removal and Simmons herself has no plans of taking it down unless it becomes a safety hazard, of which she has no concerns as of now.

"I don't want somebody walking by and his head falls off, hitting them," she said. "I try to treat people like I want to be treated and I wouldn't want that to happen to me."

While city officials may not be totally on board with Phil, he has plenty of admirers online with more than 3,000 followers on his Facebook page.