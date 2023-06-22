Minnesota City Named Among The 'Best Places To Start A Career' In The US

If you're thinking about making a career change and are open to moving locations, look no further than the best cities to start a career at in the U.S. These cities are known for offering ample professional opportunity and high quality of life.

According to a list compiled by Wallet Hub, the best place to start a career in Minnesota is in Minneapolis. Minneapolis ranks as the ninth best place in the nation to start a career.

Here is what Wallet Hub had to say about compiling the data to discover the best places to start a career around the country:

"In order to determine the best cities in which to launch a career, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across two key dimensions, “Professional Opportunities” and “Quality of Life.” Our sample considers only city proper in each case and excludes cities in the surrounding metro area. We evaluated the two dimensions using 26 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for job-market entrants. We then determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample."

For a continued list of the best places to start a career in America visit wallethub.com.