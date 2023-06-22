Runaway 13-Year-Old Girl Abused For Months After Being Traded For Drugs

A Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl he received in exchange for drugs. Authorities said that the girl was walking alone after running away from her mother's home in Cobb County when an unidentified man offered to give her a ride.

The young teenager got in the man's car, and he drove her to his house. The unidentified man then contacted Dale Drzewucki and said he would give him the girl in exchange for drugs.

Drzewucki then arrived at the man's house and took the girl back to his home, where he drugged her and kept her captive for three months. He forced her to have sex with him and made violent threats when she refused.

After being held captive for three months, the girl managed to escape and called her mother. Drzewucki was taken into custody and pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude, rape, statutory rape, enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

"No community is immune from the tragedy that is human trafficking. What this victim had to endure at the hands of this defendant is unimaginable," Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said in a statement. "We hope that this conviction will help her and her family in the healing process from these horrible acts. We applaud all that were a part of bringing him to justice."

Drzewucki will be eligible for parole in 25 years.

Officials did not provide any information about the man who first picked up the girl while she was walking alone.