'Stuff They Don't Want You To Know' Illuminates World Of Secret Societies

The guys of the "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" podcast took over iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox for a special episode of the show as they talked about all things secret societies.

The guys first talked about Freemasonry, otherwise known as the "Free Masons," and explained of the origin of group, "The idea of being a mason, it was sort of more of like a guild that you would be part of if you were of the profession of bricklaying, or someone that like builds structures out of bricks and mortar. Think about how far back in time the art of stone masonry actually goes. We're talking about ancient times. Maybe it's a group that's been around for a long time, and it's a profession that's been around for a long time. I think that's why it's so fascinating to so many of us."

Next, the trio talked about another much-talked about secret society, and one that many celebrities are rumored to be members of: The Illuminati. The podcast hosts said, "People see Illuminati symbols everywhere. There's like this whole concept that members of the Illuminati are in some way a shadow government that's running world events. And that members of society, for example, like even like pop musicians like JAY Z or Beyoncé, are secretly members of this thing called the Illuminati. But it's really more of like an amorphous concept than it is an actual organization that exists."

They added, "We learned that there was a group called the Bavarian Illuminati that existed in Germany a long, long, long time ago. A guy named Adam Weishaupt is the person who created the thing that is most like the Illuminati we hear about in fiction and in, you know, Dan Brown books or whatever. This guy was an intellectual, and he was trying to make a society where they could have free intellectual discourse without getting on the wrong side of power structures."