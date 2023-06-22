WATCH: Pennsylvania Company Creates Giant, Recored-Breaking Bacon Strip
By Logan DeLoye
Happy National Turkey Lovers Month! Godshall's Quality Meats in Lebanon brought a whole new meaning to the longest day of the year with a surprising creation in celebration of the summer solstice. According to WGAL8, the company crafted and cooked the world's largest piece of turkey bacon. The record to beat was 16ft, 6-inches, and Godshall's bacon strip measured 17ft and 3/4 inch. The strip was so massive that it took 3 hours to cook inside of the company's gigantic oven. Godshall's president Ron Godshall explained why the company chose June 21st to attempt to break the world record.
"We looked at this as you know, we're one of the largest turkey bacon manufacturers in the country and you know, we've got to go big or go home! And with it being the longest day of the year, why not make the longest slice?"
Video footage shows the giant slice being carried out of the oven on a ladder wrapped in tin foil. The turkey bacon strip was so big that four men had to assist with carrying the creation.
WGAL8 mentioned that for the Guinness World Record to be official, the ginormous slice of bacon had to be eaten. To officially break the record, the company threw a BLT luncheon for the entire community. The bacon that was not consumed at the luncheon was donated to Lebanon County Christian Ministries.