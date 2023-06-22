WATCH: Pennsylvania Company Creates Giant, Recored-Breaking Bacon Strip

Happy National Turkey Lovers Month! Godshall's Quality Meats in Lebanon brought a whole new meaning to the longest day of the year with a surprising creation in celebration of the summer solstice. According to WGAL8, the company crafted and cooked the world's largest piece of turkey bacon. The record to beat was 16ft, 6-inches, and Godshall's bacon strip measured 17ft and 3/4 inch. The strip was so massive that it took 3 hours to cook inside of the company's gigantic oven. Godshall's president Ron Godshall explained why the company chose June 21st to attempt to break the world record.

"We looked at this as you know, we're one of the largest turkey bacon manufacturers in the country and you know, we've got to go big or go home! And with it being the longest day of the year, why not make the longest slice?"