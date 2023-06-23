Billie Eilish Has 'Had A Rough Time' Dealing With Body-Shaming Comments

Being in the public eye means celebrities are under constant scrutiny, whether it has been earned or not. This includes being on the receiving end of countless comments about their body, which can take a toll on anyone's mental health. Billie Eilish is one of the celebs that has been the subject of plenty of body-shaming critiques, and even she can't ignore all of them.

While speaking to Vogue, the "Happier Than Ever" musician said negative comments about her appearance are "tough" and "still hurt" her feelings. She also revealed that she has those same kinds of thoughts herself about her own body, per Page Six.

"Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don't have a stronger opinion about," she said. "I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don't think I would be able to exist, to be honest."

Eilish said she is "still figuring" out how to navigate the online scrutiny and that even though she likes herself more now than she did when she was younger, it still hurts to hear. She's even taken a step away from social media and focused on taking care of herself in ways that make her happy.

"I like myself more than I used to, and I'm more interested in how I feel than how they feel," she said. "But then also that might be a load of bulls--- because it still hurts my feelings like a son of a b----," she said, adding, "But it's really hard, you know? I've had a rough time, TBH, and I'm still figuring it out. But it's definitely a weird life; I'll say that."