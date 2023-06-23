Billie Eilish Has 'Had A Rough Time' Dealing With Body-Shaming Comments

By Sarah Tate

June 23, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Being in the public eye means celebrities are under constant scrutiny, whether it has been earned or not. This includes being on the receiving end of countless comments about their body, which can take a toll on anyone's mental health. Billie Eilish is one of the celebs that has been the subject of plenty of body-shaming critiques, and even she can't ignore all of them.

While speaking to Vogue, the "Happier Than Ever" musician said negative comments about her appearance are "tough" and "still hurt" her feelings. She also revealed that she has those same kinds of thoughts herself about her own body, per Page Six.

"Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don't have a stronger opinion about," she said. "I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don't think I would be able to exist, to be honest."

Eilish said she is "still figuring" out how to navigate the online scrutiny and that even though she likes herself more now than she did when she was younger, it still hurts to hear. She's even taken a step away from social media and focused on taking care of herself in ways that make her happy.

"I like myself more than I used to, and I'm more interested in how I feel than how they feel," she said. "But then also that might be a load of bulls--- because it still hurts my feelings like a son of a b----," she said, adding, "But it's really hard, you know? I've had a rough time, TBH, and I'm still figuring it out. But it's definitely a weird life; I'll say that."

Billie Eilish
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.