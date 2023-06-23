Busta Rhymes & BIA Join Forces For Star-Studded 'Beach Ball' Visuals

This is the latest collaboration Busta Rhymes has delivered this year. He previously teamed up with Coi Leray for her "Players" (Remix) and Bilal for "Murda" from the "Godfather of Harlem" TV series. It also comes as the New York is set to be honored in a major way.



BET just announced that Busta Rhymes will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards 2023. In addition to BIA and Coi, other artists like Cutty Ranks, Dexta Daps, M.O.P., Rah Digga, Scar Lip, Spice, Supercat, Swizz Beatz and more will hit the stage to honor Busta and his iconic legacy in Hip-Hop.



“Busta Rhymes is a multifaceted award-winning artist who has mesmerized audiences for decades with his original hip hop sound and one-of-a-kind visuals," CEO of BET Scott Mills said. "He continues to leave an indelible mark on the culture that we hold dear, and it is with great pride that we present this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award to a visionary, a master of rhyme, and a true pioneer. His unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries, unapologetically expressing his art, and empowering generations of artists is a testament to his unparalleled legacy. We look forward to paying tribute to his remarkable journey and celebrating his countless hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable moments defining an art form and the culture.”



Watch the official video for Busta Rhymes and BIA's "Beach Ball" below.