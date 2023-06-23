California Destination Named Among The Most Beautiful Places In The World

Wanderlust.

Defined in the dictionary as: "a strong desire to travel." If dreams of adventuring across foreign lands, diving into different cultures, and soaking up every ounce of beauty that the world has to offer consumes you, look no further than the 55 most beautiful places to visit on Earth! The world provides an endless amount of natural and manmade beauty that is just waiting to be explored. From the Great Barrier Reef, to the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, to the Grand Canyon; beauty and wonder stretch from one end of the globe to the other.

According to a list compiled by Travel & Leisure, Big Sur California is one of the 55 most beautiful places in the entire world. California houses a variety of stunning landscapes and backdrops, but nothing compares to the beauty of Big Sur.

Here is what Travel & Leisure had to say about the destination:

"Even considering California's 840 miles of monumental coastline, it's hard to rival the beauty of Big Sur. Thick redwood forest, foggy canyons, and rocky cliffs tumbling into the Pacific define this area (the name refers to both the town and the coastal region), made all the more famous for its freewheeling NorCal vibes and Old Hollywood history."

For a continued list of the most beautiful places across the globe visit travelandleisure.com.