Chilling Videos Show Reenactment Of Titanic Exploration Sub Implosion

Viral TikTok videos show reenactments of the presumed "catastrophic implosion" of the OceanGate Titan submersible that vanished during its mission to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

A clip shared by TikTok user @starfieldstudio shows the OceanGate Titan submersible careening on the seafloor before imploding with no trace left behind.

“The hull would immediately heat the air in the sub to around the surface of the sun’s temperature, as a wall of metal and seawater smashed one end of the boat to the other, all in around 30 milliseconds,” the TikTok caption states.

Another clip shared by TikTok user @sincerelybootz , shows a vessel resembling a military sub suddenly imploding underwater.

“It’s very instantaneous as far as death when it comes to any lives that may be on board,” the narrator states in the video.