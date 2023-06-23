Danny Towers & DJ Scheme Open Up About Their New Album 'Safe House'
By Tony M. Centeno
June 23, 2023
Danny Towers and DJ Scheme were extremely hype the day before they revealed the details about their long-awaited collaborative album Safe House.
In the hours leading up to their announcement about the album, the Florida residents seemed confident about the project during their visit to 103.5 The Beat in Miami. They were more than ready to cross the finish line and celebrate the best collection of songs they’ve ever created together.
"I think with this album I'm going back to my roots of hard rap, heavy rap," Towers told iHeartRadio. "I got a lot of features on it. I got a lot of Florida features. For the most part, you can expect a Florida sound."
SAFE HOUSE ALBUM OUT NOW!!https://t.co/rl9iy79712— SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) June 23, 2023
RT/LIKE & REPLY WITH YOUR FAV SONG OFF THE PROJECT!❤️🔥🏚 pic.twitter.com/vPC8rAN4dG
Danny Towers' first studio album, which is out now via TC Music LLC/Empire, is nearly three years in the making. The Puerto Rican rapper and the Cuban-American DJ knocked out a few tracks during the tail end of the pandemic. Then, last year, Towers and Scheme decided to sit down and focus on completing the album. The majority of the records were made within the span of a month.
"Working with Danny on this album was real special to me," Scheme said. "Not only is he an amazing artist that I believe in and think is dope, he's my real brother. I feel like he's my real brother, I know it. So I feel like for me it's like I got a million people I could make music with but when you're able to make music with someone you love and care about, you really do make the best stuff and I think that's what we were able to do with this project. It meant a lot to me."
"This one was special man," Towers added. "Just down to the beat selection and the process of making it and all the people we were fortunate enough to link up and do records with was a beautiful experience."
While he was working on the album, Towers was in the studio freestyling one day when the beat for "Florida Water" came on. As soon as he heard the instrumental, the 28-year-old began to lay down his verse before Scheme walked into the room. Once Towers added the hook, Scheme immediately fell in love with the song and added his own touch to it before Ski Mask The Slump God and Luh Tyler hopped on it.
"We were like 'Damn! We got one,'" Towers explained. "I originally had Luh Tyler in mind to get on there because he fit the record perfectly. It only made sense. We shot it to him, he sent it right back and the rest is history."
The album also comes with their other previously released single "Trap Baby" with Babyface Ray. Towers said working with Ray was a "dope experience" and is glad that the collaboration worked out. In his eyes, their song is a "big accomplishment" because not only did they make a record together, but they also cooked up a fire one that fit both of their respective styles.
Safe House contains 14 tracks featuring new collaborations with Denzel Curry, Trapland Pat, Robb Bank$, Loe Shimmy, C Stunna and OTL Beezy. Following the success of “Florida Water” and “Trap Baby,” Towers and Scheme dropped “Paranoid” produced by Ronny J as the album's third single. Scheme’s favorite song is “Chunky Monkey” featuring Loe Shimmy, but there are other notable tracks that stick out like the Robb Bank$-assisted "Redrum," "Rotate" (which is a piano-laced banger that will pop off at any club), and the bass-heavy "Kreepin'" featuring Denzel Curry.
Fans can expect to see Towers perform songs from the album for the first time in his home state at Rolling Loud Miami in July. Towers is set to perform on Sunday, and you never know who he'll bring out with him.
Listen to Danny Towers and DJ Scheme’s Safe House album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE