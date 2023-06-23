Danny Towers & DJ Scheme Open Up About Their New Album 'Safe House'

Danny Towers' first studio album, which is out now via TC Music LLC/Empire, is nearly three years in the making. The Puerto Rican rapper and the Cuban-American DJ knocked out a few tracks during the tail end of the pandemic. Then, last year, Towers and Scheme decided to sit down and focus on completing the album. The majority of the records were made within the span of a month.



"Working with Danny on this album was real special to me," Scheme said. "Not only is he an amazing artist that I believe in and think is dope, he's my real brother. I feel like he's my real brother, I know it. So I feel like for me it's like I got a million people I could make music with but when you're able to make music with someone you love and care about, you really do make the best stuff and I think that's what we were able to do with this project. It meant a lot to me."



"This one was special man," Towers added. "Just down to the beat selection and the process of making it and all the people we were fortunate enough to link up and do records with was a beautiful experience."



While he was working on the album, Towers was in the studio freestyling one day when the beat for "Florida Water" came on. As soon as he heard the instrumental, the 28-year-old began to lay down his verse before Scheme walked into the room. Once Towers added the hook, Scheme immediately fell in love with the song and added his own touch to it before Ski Mask The Slump God and Luh Tyler hopped on it.