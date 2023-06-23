Dozens Of Frozen Fruit Products Recalled Due To Listeria Contamination

SunOpta Inc's subsidiary, Sunrise Growers Inc., has issued a voluntary recall on dozens of brands of frozen fruits sold at retailers in over 30 states.

The company said the recall was due to concerns of possible listeria contamination in pineapples provided by a third-party supplier. There have been no reports of illness due to the recalled products.

The recalled generic and name-brand products were sold at Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target, Aldi, and AWG. Some of the brands include Great Value, 365 Organic, Trader Joe's Organic Tropical Fruit Blend, Good & Gather Organic, Season's Choice Tropical Blend, and Best Choice.

You can find a full list of the recalled products and where they were sold here.

SunOpta Inc. said that consumers should check their freezers and discard any recalled products or return them to the store for a refund. The company said it has notified retailers about the recall and asked them to remove the products from store shelves.

"Our commitment to food safety remains our utmost priority. Sunrise Growers has terminated all future business with the third-party supplier," the company said in a statement.