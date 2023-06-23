'Famous Rotating Home' For Sale In California

A very unique rotating house was recently added to the San Diego housing market, and you're not going to want to miss this one-of-a-kind property! The interior features four-bedrooms, four-bathrooms, and was built in 2004. Not only is it the highest home located on Mount Helix, but it features state of the art earthquake and volcano protection technology. The second floor and two tables in the garage are the parts of the house that rotate.

The famous rotating house is compromised of 4,700 square feet and costs a whopping $5,300,000. It is located at 4903 Mount Helix Drive in La Mesa, and has only been on the market for 6 days.