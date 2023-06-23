'Famous Rotating Home' For Sale In California
By Logan DeLoye
June 23, 2023
A very unique rotating house was recently added to the San Diego housing market, and you're not going to want to miss this one-of-a-kind property! The interior features four-bedrooms, four-bathrooms, and was built in 2004. Not only is it the highest home located on Mount Helix, but it features state of the art earthquake and volcano protection technology. The second floor and two tables in the garage are the parts of the house that rotate.
The famous rotating house is compromised of 4,700 square feet and costs a whopping $5,300,000. It is located at 4903 Mount Helix Drive in La Mesa, and has only been on the market for 6 days.
If you’ve ever thought to yourself “I wish my house would rotate” can I introduce you to the Rotating House in San...Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Here is what Melvina Selfani of Century 21 had to say about the property in the Zillow listing:
"This unique and innovative property that can be best described as an architectural marvel showcasing an incredible combination of luxury, functionality, and technological advancements. Fixed as the highest home on Mount Helix, one of the most distinctive features of this home is its 5,100 sqft rotating second floor structure with 3,700 sqft of rotating living space, a 1,400 sqft rotating deck and 1,200 sqft fixed deck and includes top-of-the-line appliances, 43 solar panels, smart home technology, security systems, fire and earthquake protection and much more! The first floor offers a 2,100 sqft of fixed living space with a work bench area, 2 car garage with turn table to rotate cars 180 degrees, recreation room/granny flat, a full bath and full kitchenette! outside, you can enjoy a panoramic sunrise to sunset view of San Diego and 11 mature fruit trees on your Private 25,264 sqft lot!"
For more photos of the rotating home visit zillow.com.