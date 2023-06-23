Father Accused Of Executing Kids Indicted On 21 Counts, Faces Death Penalty

An Ohio father accused of executing his three young sons was indicted on 21 charges, including aggravated murder, kidnapping, and assault.

Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve said that he is seeking the death penalty against 32-year-old Chad Doerman, who pleaded not guilty to the charges.

"My goal is to have this man executed for slaughtering these three boys," Tekulve told The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Authorities previously released body camera footage showing officers approaching Doerman as he calmly sits on the front steps of his house, with the bodies of his three boys, ages 3, 4, and 7, lying unresponsive on the front lawn.

While Doerman refused to obey the officers' commands, they managed to take him into custody without further violence.

Prosecutors said that he lined the boys and shot them execution-style with a rifle. One of the boys managed to run away, but Doerman chased after him and "gunned [him] down from behind" before shooting him in the head. The children's mother was shot in the hand while trying to shield them from their father.

While investigators said that Doerman planned to killings in advance, they have not revealed a motive for the horrific murders.