Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

June 23, 2023

Disclaimer: if you weren't already hungry for dinner, you might be after reading this article.

Cheeseburgers are a delicious American delicacy that have yet to go out of style. How can you go wrong with the simplicity of a burger topped with cheese? This staple food item can be found at various establishments across the country, but there is one Illinois restaurant that serves a classic cheeseburger unlike any other burger joint around. Wether you prefer a basic meat patty with cheese sandwiched between a fluffy bun, or a cheeseburger stacked tall with bacon, tomato, lettuce, pickle, onion, and sauce; this one-stop burger shop has it all!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best cheeseburger in Illinois is served at Little bad Burger located in Chicago. LoveFood praised the "bad burger" for its tasty, homemade ingredients among other delicious qualities.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best cheeseburger in the entire state:

"A rich and cheesy double-patty burger, the Bad Burger from trendy Little Bad Wolf is always a winner. It features two slices of American cheese, homemade pickles, and red onion mayo, though customers swear there must be a secret ingredient that makes it taste so good. You should also check out the tacos, mac ‘n’ cheese, and cocktails."

For a continued list of the best cheeseburgers across America visit lovefood.com.

