Jim Jones Speaks On Pusha T's Diss From New Clipse Track: 'It Was Cute'

“That was not a Top 50 verse,” Jones said in his video. “Not at all. Still not in my Top 50.”



Jones initially laughed at Push's verse after it appeared in a new song from Clipse. The song played while both Pusha T and his brother No Malice walked the runway at Pharrell's first-ever fashion show in Paris since he became Louis Vuitton's Menswear Creative Director. Push used the verse to respond to Jones, who questioned his status as one of Billboard's Top 50 rappers.



“Beware of my name, that there’s delegate/You know I know where you’re delicate," Push raps on the record. "Crush you to pieces, I’ll hum a breath of it, I will close your heaven for the hell of it/You think it’d be valor amongst veterans, I’m watching your fame escape relevance/We all in a room but here’s the elephant, You chasing a feature out of your element.”



Jones has not formally responded on wax just yet, but we wouldn't be surprised if he did.