Katy Perry Reveals Reason Behind Sobriety 'Pact' With Orlando Bloom

Being a supportive partner and giving your body a break from alcohol — Katy Perry proved that you can kill those two birds with one stone. Perry recently revealed the reason she had her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, had a sobriety "pact," and the reason is actually pretty sweet.

Speaking to People, the "Firework" singer shared that she and Bloom underwent a three-month sober pact earlier this year to help the actor get ready for a new film role.

"We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive," she said. "It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier."

While the show of solidarity may have been the main point of the pact, the American Idol judge said was also a good experience for her personally because it helped her body "reset."

"For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President's Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit," she said. "I've had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance."

Perry said she already doesn't drink much, simply indulging "a little bit" on the weekend, and doesn't "really identify with any labels" in terms of sobriety.

"I love to have my reset moments, especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run," referring to her 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with Bloom.

Perry's had a busy few months, including wrapping up the latest season of American Idol and performing at the coronation of King Charles III in England. Her appearance at the momentous occasion even sparked some hilarious memes.