Michigan Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

June 23, 2023

Close-up of burger on cutting board
Photo: 500px

Disclaimer: if you weren't already hungry for dinner, you might be after reading this article.

Cheeseburgers are a delicious American delicacy that have yet to go out of style. How can you go wrong with the simplicity of a burger topped with cheese? This staple food item can be found at various establishments across the country, but there is one Michigan restaurant that serves a classic cheeseburger unlike any other burger joint around. Wether you prefer a basic meat patty with cheese sandwiched between a fluffy bun, or a cheeseburger stacked tall with bacon, tomato, lettuce, pickle, onion, and sauce; this one-stop burger shop has it all!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best cheeseburger in all of Michigan is served at Taystee’s Burgers located in Dearborn. LoveFood praised the "Ali’s Notch-Yo-Burger" for the variety of cheeses that are utilized to perfect each and every burger.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best cheeseburger in the entire state:

"This cheesy, spicy, crunchy creation from Taystee’s Burgers, a family business in Dearborn, has everyone talking. Named Ali’s Notch-Yo-Burger, it’s a jazzed-up cheeseburger with American, Swiss, pepper jack and nacho cheese, plus beef bacon, Doritos, jalapeños, grilled onions, salad, mayo, and hot sauce, all piled into an onion bun."

For a continued list of the best cheeseburgers across America visit lovefood.com.

