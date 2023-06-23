Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In The Entire State

Disclaimer: if you weren't already hungry for dinner, you might be after reading this article.

Cheeseburgers are a delicious American delicacy that have yet to go out of style. How can you go wrong with the simplicity of a burger topped with cheese? This staple food item can be found at various establishments across the country, but there is one Minnesota restaurant that serves a classic cheeseburger unlike any other burger joint around. Wether you prefer a basic meat patty with cheese sandwiched between a fluffy bun, or a cheeseburger stacked tall with bacon, tomato, lettuce, pickle, onion, and sauce; this one-stop burger shop has it all!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best cheeseburger in Minnesota is served at Parlour Bar located in Minneapolis. LoveFood praised the "parlour burger" for its delicious blend of meats and its unique "caramelized flavor."

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best cheeseburger in the entire state:

"Stylish and buzzy cocktail bar Parlour only has one burger on the menu, but it's a good one. The patty in their famous Parlour burger is made from a blend of ground chuck, ribeye, and brisket. Instead of one thick slab of beef, you get two thin patties, which gives the burger a deep, caramelized flavor and crisp edge. It's topped off with pickles and a hefty dose of American cheese. "

