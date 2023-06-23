OceanGate Criticized For Pilot Job Posting As Submersible Was Missing

OceanGate, the company that operated the submersible that imploded while heading down to the depths of the ocean to take tourists to the wreckage of the Titanic, is facing added criticism after a job posting looking for a pilot was discovered on its website.

The listing said the company was looking for a Submersible Pilot/Marine Technician who would be responsible for managing and operating OceanGate's "fleet of manned submersibles and support vessels."

According to TMZ, it is unknown when the listing was posted, but it was live on the site from Monday (June 19 ) to Thursday. OceanGate has since removed the post.

OceanGate has not commented about the job listing, and the company's Washington state office remains closed indefinitely.

After the company lost contact with the submersible craft, the U.S. Coast Guard helped in a massive search effort to locate the missing vessel and try to rescue the five people inside.

Following several days of searching, officials said they determined it was likely the craft imploded, killing everybody inside. The victims have been identified as OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani billionaire Shanzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Sulaiman, British businessman Hamish Harding, and former French navy officer Paul-Henry Nargeolet, who was one of the world's leading Titanic experts.