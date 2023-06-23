Some of the most memorable dining experiences can be found in the strangest of places, with unique eateries offering guests a chance to try great food in a restaurant that you simply need to see for yourself.

Based on reviews, awards and first-hand experiences, LoveFood found the "weird and wonderful" restaurants around the country, compiling a list of the most unusual spot in each state. On a list filled with retro diners and colonial-style eateries, the restaurant for Ohio is definitely a must-see.

Which Ohio restaurant was named the weirdest in the state?

Buckeye Express Diner

Located in an old locomotive car, the Buckeye Express Diner is filled with, you guessed it, Ohio State Buckeyes memorabilia and decor. The popular eatery was even named one of the best road trip restaurants in the country.

The Buckeye Express Diner is located at 810 OH-97 in Bellville.

Here's what the site had to say:

"You don't need a ticket to hop aboard the Buckeye Express, where you'll find a menu of homely classics and hearty burgers. The family-owned restaurant is housed in a vintage steam engine diner car, towed from Virginia in 2008. Adding to the quirkiness, the diner is decorated with Ohio State Buckeyes memorabilia and there's an impressive play area outside to keep youngsters amused."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the weirdest roadside diners in the country.