Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Cheeseburger In The Entire State

Disclaimer: if you weren't already hungry for dinner, you might be after reading this article.

Cheeseburgers are a delicious American delicacy that have yet to go out of style. How can you go wrong with the simplicity of a burger topped with cheese? This staple food item can be found at various establishments across the country, but there is one Pennsylvania restaurant that serves a classic cheeseburger unlike any other burger joint around. Wether you prefer a basic meat patty with cheese sandwiched between a fluffy bun, or a cheeseburger stacked tall with bacon, tomato, lettuce, pickle, onion, and sauce; this one-stop burger shop has it all!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best cheeseburger in Pennsylvania is served at m2o located in Philadelphia. LoveFood praised the Philly Burger for its fresh ingredients and resemblance to the iconic Philly cheesesteak.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best cheeseburger in the entire state:

"For some of the best burgers in Philadelphia head to m2o, a neighborhood hangout with tons of great options. The Philly Burger, a spicy, saucy burger with cheese whiz (processed cheese sauce), fried onions, and sliced jalapeños, is a dream for lovers of the city's classic Philly cheesesteak. There are a few other locations across the region too."

For a continued list of the best cheeseburgers across America visit lovefood.com.