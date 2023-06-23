A woman in Georgia has waited nearly four decades for a rare plant that she planted outside of her home to bloom — and that time is finally here.

Jacki Flournoy first planted the seed for her now-grown "century plant" 36 years ago, and while most plants bloom within a year, this one can take between 8 and 30 years to grow, per 11 Alive, which also has video of the unique flora. Her own plant stands tall outside of her home in Luthersville, 25 feet tall in fact.

"When it just popped up, I was like, 'What in the world is this?'" she recalled, adding, "I guess it's like waiting for Christmas. You just have to sit back and wait to see what you're going to get."

While the century plant, also known as the Agave Americana, can be found in the South, it is a native of Mexico and even grows in Hawaii and other tropical climates. After decades of waiting for her plant to bloom, Flournoy is finally getting the chance to see the yellow flower blossom at any time. And she's not alone; many people in her community are eagerly awaiting the bloom, with some even calling the plant a "landmark."

Once the plant blooms, it's not necessarily a one-and-done situation, the outlet reports. There can be multiple flowers throughout the year once it blooms. However, the plant will die once it finally blooms.

"I just think it's different. But I am proud of it," said Flournoy. She added, "I don't have a secret. I just put it out and let it grow."