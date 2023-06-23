'Rust' Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Facing New Charge

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer of the film Rust, was hit with an additional charge of tampering with evidence. In an amended complaint, prosecutors said that Reed transferred narcotics to another person "with the intent to prevent the apprehension, prosecution, or conviction of herself."

Reed's attorney, Jason Bowles, blasted the new charge against her and said that she plans to plead not guilty.

"It is shocking that after 20 months of investigation, the special prosecutor now throws in a completely new charge against Ms. Gutierrez Reed, with no prior notice or any witness statements, lab reports, or evidence to support it," he told TMZ.

"This comes on the heels of the state letting its lead investigator go and the investigator raising serious concerns about the investigation in an email. This stinks to high heaven and is retaliatory and vindictive," he added.

Reed is also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter in relation to the on-set shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Reed was in charge of handling and securing all the weapons and ammunition on the set of the film.

Prosecutors allege that Reed was hungover when she inadvertently loaded the gun used by Alec Baldwin with live ammunition. Baldwin was practicing a cross-draw inside a church when the revolver fired, with a bullet striking Hutchins and the film's director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, but prosecutors dropped those charges against him. However, officials have not ruled out refiling the charges as the investigation into the on-set shooting continues.