Tennessee Restaurant Named Weirdest Roadside Diner In The State

By Sarah Tate

June 23, 2023

Some of the most memorable dining experiences can be found in the strangest of places, with unique eateries offering guests a chance to try great food in a restaurant that you simply need to see for yourself.

Based on reviews, awards and first-hand experiences, LoveFood found the "weird and wonderful" restaurants around the country, compiling a list of the most unusual spot in each state. On a list filled with retro diners and colonial-style eateries, the restaurant for Tennessee is definitely a must-see.

Which Tennessee restaurant was named the weirdest in the state?

The Arcade Restaurant

This longtime Memphis favorite has been around for decades and has welcomed thousands of diners over the years, including the King of Rock 'n' Roll himself, Elvis Presley. The vintage setting has barely changed since it was remodeled in the '50s. It was even named the best diner in the whole state.

The Arcade Restaurant is located at 540 South Main Street in Memphis.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The Arcade Restaurant is Memphis' oldest café, opened in 1919 by Speros Zepatos, who had moved to the city from Greece. It was revamped by his son Harry in 1954 and has barely been touched since, which is what makes it such a must-visit. That, and the fact that Elvis Presley used to eat here (prepare to wait if you want to sit in his booth)."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the weirdest roadside diners in the country.

